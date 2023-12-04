<div class="post-flash">\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/aci-haber-minik-peral-hayatini-kaybetti" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="Ac\u0131 haber... Minik Peral hayat\u0131n\u0131 kaybetti" style="background-color: #A61C1E">\n <img src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/peral-coskun.jpg" alt="Ac\u0131 haber... Minik Peral hayat\u0131n\u0131 kaybetti" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">Ac\u0131 haber... Minik Peral hayat\u0131n\u0131 kaybetti<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n<p><img alt="express32_323" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express32-323.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express36_259" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express36-259.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express38_266" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express38-266.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express34_291" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express34-291.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express25_368" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express25-368.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express21_414" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express21-414.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express23_402" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express23-402.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express13_440" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express13-440.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express1_488" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express1-488.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express3_468" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/express3-468.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>